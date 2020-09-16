Power engineers thank CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for resisting Electricity Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Power Engineers’ Association thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for adopting a resolution opposing the Central government’s Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Association president P Rathnakar Rao and secretary-general P Sadanandam said they are grateful to KCR and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for pointing out the ill-effects of the Bill. “The electricity engineers and employees of Telangana are very happy about the resolution adopted by the Assembly to oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020. We demand that the Centre withdraw the same. Electricity staff of all other States have also appreciated the decision of the State,” they said.