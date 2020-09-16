Special NIA court grants bail to TVV president Bandari Maddileti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hyderabad, on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Bandari Maddileti, president of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), who is booked under various sections of the UAPA, IPC and Telangana State Public Security Act.

Advocate V Raghunath, appearing for Maddileti, told the court that his client is languishing in jail since last six months in the said case while the charge sheet was already filed. Hence there should be no embargo to grant bail, he argued. D Hemanth Kumar of the IV Additional metropolitan sessions judge cum special court for NIA granted conditional bail to Maddileti on executing a bond for `30,000.