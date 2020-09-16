Welfare of workers our priority, says Malla Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy said the State government is committed to the welfare of construction workers in the State.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by D Chinnaiah and others, and said that the State government was implementing nine different welfare schemes for the welfare of the labourers in the State.

He said government had spent Rs 1,512 crore for the welfare of the construction workers. He also said that they were giving Rs 6 lakh to the family members of the workers in case of their death and added that the compensation was just Rs 2 lakh earlier.

The Minister also said that they had increased the compensation to be given to those, who become handicapped, to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. The schemes being implemented include fatal accidental relief, disability relief, natural death relief, funeral expenses and others.