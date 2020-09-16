STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yellow Alert, heavy rains in Telangana till September 18

IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated parts across the State on Tuesday, Wednesday; issues orange alert for the same 
 

Published: 16th September 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a Yellow Alert predicting thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy rain at isolated places across Telangana till September 18. The department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and has issued an orange alert for the same. 

Most districts in the State will witness light to moderate rainfall. A few isolated regions might see thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain. The Met department issued an orange alert predicting heavy rainfall in the districts of Adilabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad,  Jagtial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Mancherial, Medak, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Rural and Urban. 

On Tuesday, the northern districts of the State including Nirmal, Adilabad and Nizamabad registered moderate rain of fewer than 3 cm. Meanwhile, the city observed a drizzle on Tuesday morning. For now, IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and the predictability of heavy rain till September 18 in the city. According to IMD, the rainfall in the State is because of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. 

No respite for Karimnagar

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagtial districts. Meanwhile, the authorities concerned opened all 20 crest gates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD), in view of heavy inflows from the Moyatummeda Vagu on Tuesday. According to sources, the current water level in the project is 23.689 tmcft, as against its gross storage capacity of 24.034 tmcft.

Meanwhile, six radial gates of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Rajanna-Sircilla were opened on Tuesday, to release about 15,000 cusecs of water its downstream.In the meantime, several areas of Karimnagar town were inundated in rainwater on Tuesday. 

The residents of certain colonies in Kattarampur area got stranded in their houses with no way to even step out. The situation was reportedly the same in certain areas of Jagtial as well. 

About 32 sheep died after being struck by lightning at Thagallapalli in Rajanna-Sircilla. The Tummala Cheruvu overflowed through its spillway, flooding the Sircilla-Vemulawada road. The water was diverted into the MMD later.

Non-stop rains damage roads, crops in Gadwal 
Mahbubnagar: Roads and crops have been damaged in Jogulamba Gadwal district due to the incessant rains. The district recorded an average rainfall of 13.7 mm between Sunday night and Monday evening. In Devarkadra constituency, cotton crop in hundreds of acres of land was destroyed.

Villages in Nalgonda, Yadadri cut off
Nalgonda: Rains have drenched paddy crop in hundreds of acres and waterlogged approach roads to several villages across Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. The Narketpally-Addanki bypass road has been flooded, slowing down traffic. The Nagarjunasagar, Pulichinthala and Musi projects are also brimming with water.

No damage to crops in Nizamabad, Kamareddy 
Nizamabad: Officials from the Agriculture Department stated that the recent rains did not damage existing crops in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. On the contrary, the rains helped increase the groundwater level in the districts and fill up several reservoirs, thereby assisting farmers achieve a good yield for the Yasangi season. 

