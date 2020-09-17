Ambedkar statue design unveiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday unveiled an artist’s impression of the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that the government plans to construct adjacent to the Hussainsagar lake. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod were present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, Rama Rao, speaking at the TS Legislature, said that the government had already installed the country’s tallest Ambedkar statue (29 feet tall) at the Center for Dalit Studies in Borabanda.