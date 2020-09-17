STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 impact: Telangana government slashes charges for regularising illegal layouts

The state government issued GO 131 on August 8 for regularising unauthorised layouts. However, many people said they could not pay the huge amounts due to COVID-19, which had dented their incomes.

Published: 17th September 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The charges for regularising illegal layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) have been slashed in Telangana. As per the revised GO issued on Thursday, if the land value is below Rs 3,000 per square yard, the government will collect 20 per cent of it.

"A number of requests have been made by the general public and public representatives that the regularisation charges specified in GO 131 are very high and they have requested to make them as what was provided in the previous LRS scheme of 2015. The government after examining the matter considered the requests and issued Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 with regard to rates of regularisation to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS scheme, 2015," according to a GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

If ten per cent open space is not available in the unapproved layout, pro-rata open space charges at 14 per cent of the plot value prevailing as the date of registration of such plot shall be paid, according to the GO. The LRS regularisation charges include Nala charges and no separate Nala charges shall be paid, the GO said.

It may be recalled that responding to the requests made by MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the revised charges, reducing the burden on the public, would be issued on Thursday.

The state government issued GO 131 on August 8, 2020 for regularising unauthorised layouts. However, many people said they could not pay the huge amounts due to COVID-19, which had dented their incomes. Accordingly, the government decided to implement the rules of LRS GO 151 issued in 2015.

In the GO 131 issued in August, there were only four slabs. In the revised GO, the slabs were increased to seven. In the earlier GO, the regularisation fee was 25 per cent up to Rs 3,000 per sq yard, 50 per cent from Rs 3,001 to Rs 5,000 per sq yard, 75 per cent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 sq yard and it was 100 per cent, if the land value per sq yard is above Rs  10,000.

In the revised GO, the regularisation fee is 20 per cent up to Rs 3,000 per sq yard, 30 per cent from Rs 3,001 to Rs 5,000 per sq yard, 40 per cent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per sq yard, 50 per cent from Rs 10,001 to Rs 20,000 per sq yard, 60 per cent from Rs 20,001 to Rs 30,000 per sq yard, 80 per cent from Rs 30,001 to Rs 50,000 per sq yard and 100 per cent if the land value per sq yard is above Rs 50,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Layout Regularisation Scheme Telangana
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp