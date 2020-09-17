COVID-19 impact: Telangana government slashes charges for regularising illegal layouts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The charges for regularising illegal layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) have been slashed in Telangana. As per the revised GO issued on Thursday, if the land value is below Rs 3,000 per square yard, the government will collect 20 per cent of it.

"A number of requests have been made by the general public and public representatives that the regularisation charges specified in GO 131 are very high and they have requested to make them as what was provided in the previous LRS scheme of 2015. The government after examining the matter considered the requests and issued Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 with regard to rates of regularisation to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS scheme, 2015," according to a GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

If ten per cent open space is not available in the unapproved layout, pro-rata open space charges at 14 per cent of the plot value prevailing as the date of registration of such plot shall be paid, according to the GO. The LRS regularisation charges include Nala charges and no separate Nala charges shall be paid, the GO said.

It may be recalled that responding to the requests made by MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the revised charges, reducing the burden on the public, would be issued on Thursday.

The state government issued GO 131 on August 8, 2020 for regularising unauthorised layouts. However, many people said they could not pay the huge amounts due to COVID-19, which had dented their incomes. Accordingly, the government decided to implement the rules of LRS GO 151 issued in 2015.

In the GO 131 issued in August, there were only four slabs. In the revised GO, the slabs were increased to seven. In the earlier GO, the regularisation fee was 25 per cent up to Rs 3,000 per sq yard, 50 per cent from Rs 3,001 to Rs 5,000 per sq yard, 75 per cent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 sq yard and it was 100 per cent, if the land value per sq yard is above Rs 10,000.

In the revised GO, the regularisation fee is 20 per cent up to Rs 3,000 per sq yard, 30 per cent from Rs 3,001 to Rs 5,000 per sq yard, 40 per cent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per sq yard, 50 per cent from Rs 10,001 to Rs 20,000 per sq yard, 60 per cent from Rs 20,001 to Rs 30,000 per sq yard, 80 per cent from Rs 30,001 to Rs 50,000 per sq yard and 100 per cent if the land value per sq yard is above Rs 50,000.