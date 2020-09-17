Odisha mine allocated to NTPC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mandakini-B coal mine in Odisha has been allocated to NTPC for its 4,000 MW power plant at Ramagundam. A tapering linkage has been accorded to the phase-1 of NTPC (1,600MW) at Ramagundam. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi made this statement in reply to a question by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Union Minister said coal linkages had been allocated to the KTPS stage-7 (800 MW), Bhadradri (1,080 MW), Yadadri (4,000 MW) thermal power plants of Telangana. The Union Minister told Ranjith Reddy that Telangana had requested coal linkage of 20 million tonnes per annum for 4,000 MW NTPC, Ramagundam. The TS also requested coal linkage of 22.2 million tonnes per year for the power plants of KTPS, Bhadradri and Yadadri, the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, Ranjith Reddy called on Road Transport and Highways Ministry Secretary Giridhar Armane and technical chief of NHAI Mahabeer Singh with a request for a four-lane for NH-163 from Hyderabad (Appa junction) to Manneguda.