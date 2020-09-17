Telangana being run like private limited: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday rued that the Kalvakuntla and Owaisi families had turned Telangana politics into a “private limited company”.

He alleged that AIMIM with its “blackmailing politics” was obstructing the celebration of September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Speaking to a news channel from Delhi, he alleged that TRS was carrying forward the Razakar legacy by appeasing the MIM. He asked the people to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day and hoist the Tricolour at their residences. “KCR had demanded that the government celebrate Liberation Day officially. But he has ignored it to please AIMIM.”