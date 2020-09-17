STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MLA’s camp office on stormwater drain razed

GWMC issues notices to owners of other structures blocking nalas.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

GWMC workers demolish the camp office, built by TRS Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on a stormwater drain in Hanamkonda, on Wednesday

GWMC workers demolish the camp office, built by TRS Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on a stormwater drain in Hanamkonda, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Wednesday demolished the camp office, built by TRS Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on a stormwater drain, in Hanamkonda. 
According to the GWMC’s City Planning authorities, the structure, located near a tyre retreading centre on Hunter Road, was blocking the drain and encroaching upon 300-400 square yard of valuable land. 

“We had informed the MLA about this in the GWMC Councillors’ meeting and he immediately ordered a survey. On Tuesday, the engineering teams surveyed the camp office land and informed Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu about the encroachment. In fact, the MLA agreed to the demolition,” said an official.

Speaking to Express, GWMC City Planning Officer M Narsimha Ramulu confirmed that Aroori Ramesh’s camp office had been demolished and that the department has issued notices to owners of a few other structures that are blocking the nalas. He said four teams are working on the demolition of illegal structures on stormwater drains in the city.

On the other hand, separate teams are surveying the flow of stormwater and sewerage in the nalas in order to plan their expansion. A report in this regard would be submitted to the special task force committee members, Ramulu said.

The GWMC’s engineering teams have already demolished 324 structures encroaching upon drains and 67 others. Waddepally, Bhadrakali, Bondivagu, Alankar, Naim Nagar, Hunter Road and Ranagampet drains, located right in the centre of the city, have been encroached upon. The move comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, during his visit to Warangal post the recent downpour, admitted that the floods were caused because of the illegal structures blocking the drains. He instructed the district administration and GWMC officials to take permanent steps to ensure that such a situation does not repeat. 

Post Rama Rao’s visit, a special task force committee was constituted, with Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu as its chairman. The task force would remove all encroachments on the nalas and take stock of the demolition of illegal structures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GWMC
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp