BJP didn’t fight Nizam, Congress did, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam also lambasted the TRS party for making false promises to the people and for creating imbalance in the society.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ACCUSING the BJP, TRS and AIMIM of trying to distort and communalise the history of Hyderabad’s merger with the Indian Union, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that it was Congress and the Communist parties that played a key role in the struggle against Nizam’s rule.

After hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the 72nd anniversary of ‘Hyderabad Merger Day’ on Thursday, the Nalgonda MP said: “BJP or its predecessors did not participate in the struggle against Nizam’s rule. In fact, BJP was not even in existence when the Congress leaders were making several sacrifices in the struggle against Nizam’s Rule. But today the BJP leaders are trying to communalise Hyderabad’s merger with Indian Union by calling it a ‘liberation’ and distorting history.” “The TRS and AIMIM too were trying to communalise the history for political gains,” he added.

Uttam also lambasted the TRS party for making false promises to the people and for creating imbalance in the society. “The TRS first lured the people with false promises and later cheated them by not fulfilling any of those promises. Except Kalvakuntla family, no one in the State benefited from formation of separate Telangana,” he said. “KCR’s regime has pushed democracy and its institutions into danger. The TRS rule failed to follow the principles of social justice, leading to unrest and imbalance in the society,” he claimed.

