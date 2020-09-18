BJP leaders fly Telangana Liberation Day flag, accuse TRS of playing to MIM gallery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE BJP, on Thursday, accused the AIMIM of coercing the TRS-led State government and the previous rulers of undivided Andhra Pradesh — the TDP and Congress — into not declaring September 17 as the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ officially. The saffron party leaders and cadre celebrated Liberation Day across the State on Thursday by hoisting the Tricolour. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he asked the State government why it was refraining from officially celebrating Liberation Day, when both the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments were doing it regularly. “Due to pressure from the AIMIM, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been taking the effort to declare September 17 as Liberation Day,” he said. He also found fault with Congress and TDP for failing to do so during their rule.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other TRS leaders salute the National Flag

on ‘Hyderabad Merger Day’ at the TRS party office; TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy hoists the National Flag in the presence of other Congress leaders | RVK RAO

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar scoffed at the CM for undermining his own demand for declaration of September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Hoisting the National Flag in the BJP State office, former party chief K Laxman alleged that the TRS government has become a puppet in the hands of AIMIM. BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, meanwhile, said the party would hoist the Tricolour across the State, including the MIM headquarters, once the BJP came into power. Raking up controversy, he said that the Owaisi brothers would have to recite the Vande Mataram if they wished to stay in Hyderabad. “They should leave the country otherwise,” Raja Singh said.

Vice-Prez extends greetings

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his greetings to TS citizens on Twitter on the occasion. The Union Home Minister also conveyed his wishes. “I salute our freedom fighters who fought bravely to liberate the people of the region from the inhuman rule of Nizam,” he said

MP seeks support to kin of jawans

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to support the families of jawans and to announce additional compensation of `15 lakh to the kin of defence personnel.