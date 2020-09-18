STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP leaders fly Telangana Liberation Day flag, accuse TRS of playing to MIM gallery

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders hoist the Tricolour commemorating the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| EPS/RVK RAO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE BJP, on Thursday, accused the AIMIM of coercing the TRS-led State government and the previous rulers of undivided Andhra Pradesh — the TDP and Congress — into not declaring September 17 as the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ officially. The saffron party leaders and cadre celebrated Liberation Day across the State on Thursday by hoisting the Tricolour. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he asked the State government why it was refraining from officially celebrating Liberation Day, when both the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments were doing it regularly. “Due to pressure from the AIMIM, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been taking the effort to declare September 17 as Liberation Day,” he said. He also found fault with Congress and TDP for failing to do so during their rule.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other TRS leaders salute the National Flag
on ‘Hyderabad Merger Day’ at the TRS party office; TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy hoists the National Flag in the presence of other Congress leaders | RVK RAO

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar scoffed at the CM for undermining his own demand for declaration of September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Hoisting the National Flag in the BJP State office, former party chief K Laxman alleged that the TRS government has become a puppet in the hands of AIMIM. BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, meanwhile, said the party would hoist the Tricolour across the State, including the MIM headquarters, once the BJP came into power. Raking up controversy, he said that the Owaisi brothers would have to recite the Vande Mataram if they wished to stay in Hyderabad. “They should leave the country otherwise,” Raja Singh said.

Vice-Prez extends greetings

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his greetings to TS citizens on Twitter on the occasion. The Union Home Minister also conveyed his wishes. “I salute our freedom fighters who fought bravely to liberate the people of the region from the inhuman rule of Nizam,” he said

MP seeks support to kin of jawans

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to support the families of jawans and to announce additional compensation of `15 lakh to the kin of defence personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Telangana TRS AIMIM Telangana Liberation Day
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp