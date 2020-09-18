Singur project gets good inflows as a result of incessant rains

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Singur project, built across the Manjeera river at Singur village of Pulkal mandal in the district, has started receiving good inflows after a gap of four years. According to sources, this is the result of incessant rains in the project’s catchment areas like Zaheerabad, Jharasangam, Manoor and Kalher mandals, apart from those areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Singur project in Pulkal mandal

While the inflows into the project were recorded at 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday afternoon, it skyrocketed by Thursday evening and reached 60,000 cusecs. Speaking to Express, Sangareddy Irrigation Department officer B Madhusudhan Reddy said that around 11 tmcft of flood water has reached Singur by Thursday evening and pointed out that the inflows would continue the same for another two days, which will increase its water level to 15 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the citizens alleged that though the Narinja project is flowing beyond its capacity, the authorities have not taken any steps to divert the Narinja water into Singur. Most tanks and ponds in Sangareddy district are also overflowing, posing problems to the residents of Zaheerabad.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, two persons drowned in the Narinja Vagu on Thursday morning. The deceased persons have been identified as Erpala Raju, 40, and Hadhnur Raju, 40, belonging to Sathwar village in Zaheerabad town.