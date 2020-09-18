Telangana R&B department to accept tenders for new Secretariat building from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Roads and Buildings Department will accept tenders for the construction of the new Secretariat building from Friday. The department, which had already issued a notification for the same, will accept the tenders till 4 pm on October 1.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on September 26 and the technical bids will be opened on October 1 at 4.30 pm. The price bids will be opened on October 5 at 3 pm at the ENC office, sources in the department said.

The new Secretariat building is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, and the TS Cabinet had recently approved a cost escalation for its construction. The original estimate was Rs 400 crore. But the cost of demolishing the old buildings and clearing the debris has been added now.