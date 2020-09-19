COVID-19 scare reaches Telangana Health Minister office, as seven staff members test positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven members of Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender's team tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. The Minister has tested negative, informed an official from the office.

These 7 members were asymptomatic and have been sent for home isolation. They include his gunmen, office attenders and one of his personal assistants. The infection was first detected after one of his drivers began showing symtpoms and was tested for the virus. Eventually, the entire team was tested, which in a timely manner caught the other infections.

"The Minister has tested negative. The other staff who are positive have been sent for home isolation," informed a source from Minister's team.

This is not the first time the scare of the virus has hit the Telangana cabinet. Prior to this Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy had tested positive for COVID -19 and even finance Minister Harish Rao tested positive before the assembly. Home Minister Mahamood Ali had also tested for COVID and recovered.

Meanwhile, the state of Telangana is continuing to reel under the COVID scare, with a high number of infections being reported every day. In the last 24 hours 2123 patients were detected for having covid-19 however the medical bulletin stated that the majority have been asymptomatic with 70% of all cases showing no signs of the virus.