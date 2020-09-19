STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 scare reaches Telangana Health Minister office, as seven staff members test positive

These 7 members were asymptomatic and have been sent for home isolation. They include his gunmen, office attenders and one of his personal assistants.

Published: 19th September 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven members of Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender's team tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. The Minister has tested negative, informed an official from the office.

These 7 members were asymptomatic and have been sent for home isolation. They include his gunmen, office attenders and one of his personal assistants. The infection was first detected after one of his drivers began showing symtpoms and was tested for the virus. Eventually, the entire team was tested, which in a timely manner caught the other infections.

"The Minister has tested negative. The other staff who are positive have been sent for home isolation," informed a source from Minister's team.

This is not the first time the scare of the virus has hit the Telangana cabinet. Prior to this Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy had tested positive for COVID -19 and even finance Minister Harish Rao tested positive before the assembly. Home Minister Mahamood Ali had also tested for COVID and recovered.

Meanwhile, the state of Telangana is continuing to reel under the COVID scare, with a high number of infections being reported every day. In the last 24 hours 2123 patients were detected for having covid-19 however the medical bulletin stated that the majority have been asymptomatic with 70% of all cases showing no signs of the virus. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender Eatala Rajender staff COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp