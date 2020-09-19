STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana asha workers demand hike, job security

The workers rue that from an 8-hour shift, they are now being forced to work 16 hours as they were spending hours on foot to detect Covid-19 cases.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers stage a protest in Mysuru

ASHA workers stage a protest . (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asha workers on Friday took up a Statewide digital protest demanding a raise in salaries and permanent posts. Demanding a fixed pay of Rs  10,000 as given by the Andhra Pradesh government, they said that though their workload had increased, their salary had decreased. 

“Our salary amount is justRs  6,000 at present, which is also coming in fragments as we are not able to complete our designated work. We have to follow up on a certain number of institutional deliveries and neonatal care protocols, all this is getting sidelined as the workload for Covid-19 is very high,” said G Kavitha, State Secretary for Asha workers association.  The workers rue that from an 8-hour shift, they are now being forced to work 16 hours as they were spending hours on foot to detect Covid-19 cases.  “We have no insurance and no job security. Three Asha workers died and their families did not get any support from the government,” added G Kavitha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha worker Telangana asha workers job security
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp