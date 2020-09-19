STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Siddipet villages pass resolution to back TRS party in Dubbaka byelections

Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Udaypur on Friday. Residents of the village welcomed him with bonam and harathi. They told him they had unanimously passed the resolution in favour of TRS

Published: 19th September 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:53 AM

T Harish Rao, Harish Rao

TRS senior leader T Harish Rao (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A unanimous resolution to support the TRS party in the Dubbaka byelections was passed by five villages in Siddpet district on Friday. The villages are — Veerareddy Palli, Udaypur, Gollapalli and Chowdaripalem in Rayapolu mandal, and Guvvalegi in Dowlathabad mandal. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Udaypur on Friday. Residents of the village welcomed him with bonam and harathi. They told the Minister they had unanimously passed the resolution in favour of TRS on account of the development and welfare works undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Later speaking at a meeting with TRS leaders and cadre at Mirdoddi mandal, Harish Rao said that the pink party would win the bypolls hands down. “The Congress and BJP are contesting the byelection to find out whether they can save their deposits or not. While the Congress party does not have a candidate to fight the polls, the BJP does not have the cadre,” Harish said.

He asked the cadre to explain to the citizens the welfare and development works undertaken by the government in the last six years. “People of Dubbaka have been waiting to vote for TRS. Once we come to power, Dubbaka will have most of its land irrigated through the KLIS. Also, it is my responsibility to sanction pensions to all beneficiaries in Dubbaka,” Harish said. He further said that the State government has sanctioned `35 crore for municipal development.

Comments

