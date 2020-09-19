Telangana records 2,123 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,69,169

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,123 cases of COVID-19 as on Friday. With this the active cases in the state reach 30,636 cases. The state's overall tally on the infections has hit 169,169 cases.

Continuing its stint with less testing, the state detected these new cases with only 54,459 tests done. While the positivity rate is only 3%, the test per million were 65,570.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded 9 deaths which have taken the death toll to 1025.

It must be noted that the trend of certain specific districts throwing up the majority of COVID cases has continued. Districts like GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar cumulatively contributed to 41.7% of the cases with 886 infections reported. The rest is coming from other rural districts that have lesser caseloads.

The medical bulletin further stated that for the treatment of COVID patients 5281 beds were available in a government facility and 6865 beds in private medical facilities.

The five worst-hit areas in Telanagana contribute are:

GHMC-305

Rangareddy- 185

Medchal- 149

Nalgonda- 135

Karimnagar - 112

