TRS working president KTR lauds role of Christians in health, education

IT Minister suggests setting up of Christian advisory committee; promises Christian Bhavan will be completed soon

Published: 19th September 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:26 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday suggested to Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar to constitute a Christian Advisory Committee in the State. Participating in a meeting with Christian elders here on Friday, Rama Rao lauded the role of Christians in the development of the country and the State. “I too was born in a Missionary hospital. I have studied in Missionary schools,” Rama Rao said. He added that no one could deny the role Missionaries had played in education and health sectors.

“Missionary hospitals are playing a key role even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the IT Minister said.
Rama Rao emphasised that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a secularist. “KCR proudly announces that he was born a Hindu. At the same time, KCR always treats all other religions equally,” Rama Rao said. He said that the State government was committed to resolving the issues of Christians.
“We have started 940 Gurukul schools which provide education to lakhs of students,” he said. 

“Some leaders issued inflammatory statements in the past that law and order  problems will arise in a separate Telangana. But not a single communal incident has taken place in the last six years in Telangana. People of all religions, including Christians have security,” Rama Rao said. He assured that issues raised by Christians would be taken to the notice of the CM. The construction of the Christian Bhavan would be completed shortly, assured Rama Rao.

Minister Koppula Eshwar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLCs Stephenson and D Rajeshwar Rao, Secunderabad Bishop Thumma Bala were present. Koppula Eshwar said that the State government had started 204 residential schools where 8,000 Christian children were studying.

