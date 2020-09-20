AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore asks state cadre to focus on winning booths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress has started prepping its cadre for the next Assembly elections in Telangana, which is scheduled to take place in 2023. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore urged the party leaders to adopt a constituency-centric approach to win the next Assembly elections.

Manickam, along with TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, had a video-conference with the party senior leaders on Saturday.

He said that the Congress party doesn’t differentiate between seniors and juniors, and, it always values seniors by involving them in all decision making processes. "We are not out of the game. We must fight the battle with the right mental attitude. There should be continuous communication between all leaders. Winning each booth is important and it can be achieved through booth-centric work, cadre building and discipline. Although we are a national party, we must think regionally," he said.

He said that the Congress party needs to adopt a micro-level strategy and a constituency centric approach would help achieve the desired results. He said that the main objective of the Congress party should be to get a majority of votes in each of the 34,360 polling booths in the Assembly elections.