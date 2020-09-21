STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farm bills 'direct attack' on Telangana's rights; 'Black Day' for ryots: TRS MPs

'...The cultural country, whose culture is agriculture, is now being sold to the corporate sector,' Keshava Rao said.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao speak to the media  in New Delhi on Sunday

TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao speak to the media  in New Delhi on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the contentious Farm Bills as a “direct attack on the State’s rights, federalism and Constitution”, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao opposed these in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The party’s Lok Sabha floor leader, Nama Nageswara Rao, called it a ‘Black Day’ for farmers. 

Keshava Rao took the Centre to task for not consulting the State governments and farmers. “The Minister says its a historic Bill, why [call it] historic — it’s a revolutionary Bill as you have changed the character of this country. The cultural country, whose culture is agriculture, is now being sold to the corporate sector,” Keshava Rao said.

Alleging that the Centre is converting the agricultural country into a corporate land, he said, “You are saying the freedom to sell is given to the farmer, but you are not giving him the freedom to fix the price. Please understand the conditions and realities of the farmer. For centuries, he [farmer] has been saying ‘Sir, Sarkar, Dhora’, and what not. Do you think he will be on a level-playing field with corporates while negotiating the price?”

Stating that agriculture is a state subject, Keshava Rao said, “If you think you have the right to bring in the legislation because you are elected to the House, then we too are elected and do not support it. The Constitution says this subject belongs to us [State governments], not to you”. He said the Centre can only intervene in the subjects that are in the Concurrent List. After the passage of the Bills, Nama said this will go down in history as a ‘Black Day’ for farmers. Alleging that the rules were not followed while passing the contentious Bills, he said, “Fearing that the Bills will get rejected if put to vote, they (the Centre) passed it via vote gagging democracy.” 

Nama said, “The country will flourish only if its farmers prosper. There is a need to protect them as they feed 130 crore people. We have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh. How can he continue the proceedings when the no-confidence motion is pending against him?”

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm bills Telangana TRS
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp