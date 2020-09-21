STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Now, drones may help save lives in Telangana, here's how

Telangana, PHFI and Marut Dronestech working on project to use drones for delivering medicines.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government awaits the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) approval for using drones to deliver medicines as part of a project in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), it has now teamed up with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Marut Dronestech for a similar project that would concentrate on the state alone. 

The government is collaborating through its research body Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). Currently, RICH, PHFI and Marut Dronestech is working to execute a pilot to check the operational and technical feasibility of the project, RICH officials told Express.

Sources said the pilot is likely to be taken up in Nalgonda as PHFI has done extensive research on the public health system there. When successful, it will take up the Telangana model in the rest of the country. 

Perfect design 

Meanwhile, Marut Dronetech is working on a design for the drone, which would be suitable for the purpose, considering the specifications of payload, carrying capacity and distances. 

PHFI has conducted extensive needs assessment for several use cases, developed integration models with existing health systems and built modular temperature-controlled digital carrier box.

It is also helping with the overall project design by integrating computer vision, visual analytics, identification and screening of optimal locations for the hub setup. 

RICH is helping in the business advisory, facilitating connections with the government, hospitals, blood banks and other stakeholders for implementing the project.

How it would work 

A logistics team will be intimated on the need for supplies, which will be loaded onto the drone at a central hub or control centre. Before the drone takes off for its destination, regular pre-flight tests and checks of wind conditions, audio pilot systems, and GPS tracker will be done.

The destination coordinates will be fed into the drone systems and a healthcare professional in a village, sub-centre or a primary health centre will pick up the medical products at the drop-off point. “This can never be matched by surface or road-based transport systems. The entire process is maintained, monitored and recorded continuously,” the RICH official said.

‘Drones can solve supply chain shortcomings’ 

According to a RICH official, drones present a tremendous opportunity to address supply chain shortcomings in the healthcare sector, by optimising supply, reducing stock-outs and wastage.

“Complications of diseases such as dengue, conditions like postpartum haemorrhage, blood transfusion for accident victims and even race-against-time cases of organ transplantation can be better managed by a drone-led supply chain,” the official said

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drones Telangana
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp