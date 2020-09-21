STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees steep dip in COVID-19 testing on September 20, 1,302 new cases detected

The number of active cases in the state stands at 29,636, of whom 22,990 are under home quarantine. 

PPE

Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The testing for Covid-19 saw a steep dip in Telangana on Sunday, as the state conducted only 31,095 tests against the usual of more than 50,000 tests. As a result, the number of new Covid-19 cases detected in the state was also less at just 1,302. 

The reports of 1,205 tests were yet to be received as on Monday morning. 

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the state till now stands at 1,72,608. 

On Sunday, the southern state recorded nine more deaths, taking the total number of deaths till now to 1,042.

2,230 more people recovered from Covid-19, taking total recoveries to 1,41,930. 

On Sunday, only 266 new cases were recorded from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. 

Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively high number of cases were Karimnagar - 102 and Ranga Ready - 98, Siddipet - 92

