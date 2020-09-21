STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more villages decide to support TRS in Dubbaka Assembly constituency bypolls

The representatives of these two villagers met Finance Minister T Harish Ro on Sunday, during his tour of the constituency, and handed over the copies of the resolution.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:26 AM

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addresses a gathering at Shivaji Nagar in Dubbaka Assembly constituency on Sunday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Following in the footsteps of five villages, two more villages in Siddipet district have passed a unanimous resolution to support the pink party in the ensuing Dubbaka Assembly constituency bypolls. 

With the residents of Venkatagiri thanda and Shivaji Nagar announcing their support to the ruling party, the pink cadre have intensified efforts to bring forth the residents of more villages in support of TRS.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the entire country has set its focus on the Dubbaka people. 

Meanwhile, Harish also slammed the Centre for its anti-farmer policies. “While one proposal put forth by the Centre is to instal meters in agriculture pump sets, the other one is to import maize. Both are against the interest of the ryots. BJP leaders should not forget the fate of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who too had once proposed to instal meters in pump sets.

"Though he is fighting on behalf of Telangana farmers, the Chief Minister is also taking the interest of the ryots in all the remaining States into consideration, which is exactly why the TRS supremo is strongly opposing the new Farm Bills introduced by the Centre,” Harsih said.

He also pointed out that the Telugus have received a chance to teach BJP a lesson and urged the locals to ensure the victory of the TRS candidate in the byelections.

Later in the day, Harish laid the foundation for various developmental activities in Dubbaka mandal headquarters. 

