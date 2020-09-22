Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asks cadre to gear up for MLC polls

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed TRS party workers in erstwhile Khammam district to conduct voter enrolment for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal MLC polls in an organised manner.

As part of the constituency-wise meetings being organised in the district, the Minister addressed party workers at Pinapaka-Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

The State government would soon take a favourable decision to address the problems of sada bainama (plain paper transactions) and podu lands, Puvvada said.

Schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, 24-hour free power supply, Rythu Bandhu were being implemented only Telangana, he asserted.

Several youth from various political parties joined the TRS in his presence.