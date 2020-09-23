Karimnagar Municipal Corporation officials found misusing Rs 50 lakh tax funds

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking revelation, an inquiry has found that the bill collectors of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) have misused property tax to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

Since 2017-18 fiscal, bill collectors have been given card-swipe machines for property tax collection.

However, major discrepancies in the tax collection came to light when it was found that the amount was not being credited to the civic body’s account, MCK Commissioner Valluri Kranthi said.

She has issued show-cause notices to 18 bill collectors who collected property tax through card-swipe machines.