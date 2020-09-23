STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud praises hospital for curing poisoned twins

When the incident came to light, the Minister had ordered the MD of Ravi Children’s Hospital, Dr Sekhar, to do their best to save the girls.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud hands over the newborn twin girls, who were poisoned by their father three weeks ago, to their mother on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday was all praise for the staff of a private hospital, who dragged a pair of newborn twin girls from the jaws of death after their father poisoned them 22 days ago.  

When the incident came to light, the Minister had ordered the MD of Ravi Children’s Hospital, Dr Sekhar, to do their best to save the girls. He had also directed the local police to take stringent action against the accused. 

Now, the doctors of the hospital have not only saved the twins, but also brought them back to a healthy state. Goud visited the hospital on Tuesday and congratulated the staff for their efforts. Later, he showed off the healthy twins to the media and assured their mother of their welfare. 

He praised Dr Sekhar for giving the newborns a new lease of life and also asked the Collector to look after them.

