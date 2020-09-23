Telangana records 2,296 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,77,070

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,296 new cases on Tuesday, of the 55,892 tests that it conducted. As of Wednesday morning, reports of 1,388 tests were still awaited.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 29,873, of which 23,527 people are under home quarantine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in the state till now stands at 1,77,070. On Wednesday, the state recorded 10 more deaths, taking the total number of deaths till now to 1,062.

Also, 2,062 more people have recovered from COVID-19, taking total recoveries in the state till now to 1,46,135. Of the 2,296 new cases on Wednesday, 321 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Ranga Ready - 217, Medchal -173, Nalgonda - 155, Karimnagar - 136, Warangal Urban - 99, Siddipet - 92 and Nizamabad - 82.

As per the medical bulletin by the state government, Telangana's Case Fatality Rate and Recovery Rate currently stand at 0.59 percent and 82.52 percent against the national average of 1.59 percent and 81.23 percent respectively.