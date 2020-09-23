Wife, boyfriend arrested for home guard’s murder in Telangana's Nekkonda

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A home guard’s wife and her boyfriend were arrested by the Nekkonda police for his murder, on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as Duryat Singh, who worked as a home guard in the traffic-wing of the Warangal commissionerate.

According to cops, Duryat Singh has been missing since September 14, as per which his family members filed a missing plaint at the Nekkonda police station.

However, as the cops couldn’t find Duryat Singh even after one week, the victim’s family members staged a protest in front of the police station on Tuesday. Meanwhile, during the protest, Duryat’s relatives alleged the involvement of his wife Jyothi in the incident.

Based on this, the cops took Jyothi and her boyfriend Raju into custody, later in the day. According to sources, they both admitted that they murdered Duryat Singh and buried his body in a farmland.

It is learnt that Jyothi runs a tailor shop in Nekkonda and met Raju there. They soon fell in love and have been in an affair since then, the cops said.

Meanwhile, after Duryat went missing, his relatives noticed a change in Jyothi’s behaviour. Afterwards, they saw Jyothi making some discreet phone calls to someone, the suspicion became intense and the victim’s relatives passed this information on to the cops. As per this, the cops arrested Jyothi and Raju on Tuesday. According to sources, the investigating officers have traced the farmland where they claim to have buried Duryat’s body.