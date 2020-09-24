STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Benamis help ACB uncover Medak Additional Collector Nagesh’s illegal acts

Nagesh was confronted with the paper trail left by his benamis and appeared to be flummoxed when shown the evidence. 

Medak additional collector Gaddam Nagesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have collected details of former Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh’s illegal business activities which he ran through his benamis.

After over three days of questioning, ACB officials found that Nagesh and the other accused had sought a bribe of Rs 5 crore from realtor Linga Murthy for issuing a NOC to register 113 acres of land in Chippalturthi village of Medak district. 

Nagesh was confronted with the paper trail left by his benamis and appeared to be flummoxed when shown the evidence. He accepted that he had taken huge mamools from landlords and businessmen, especially real estate companies in return for official favours.

After arresting Kola Jeevan, a benami of Nagesh’s, ACB officials obtained further details of other benamis of the suspended Additional Collector. They were summoned by the bureau for questioning. 

The properties on their names were disproportionate to their known sources of income, the ACB found.  
These benamis were then asked to submit details of their income.

During the questioning, Nagesh was shown details of money transactions and property ownership transfer from one name to other names.

The common reference point invariably turned out to be Nagesh. ACB officials also questioned the other accused including former RDO of Narsapur, Aruna Reddy and Tahsildar Abdul Sattar. 

Medak bribery case
