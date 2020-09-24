STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data operator dupes pregnant women, arrested by Rachakonda Police

As per the procedure, a pregnant woman has to first register with an Anganwadi centre to avail the benefits.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An outsourcing employee working at the Government Hospital in Vanasthalipuram, has been arrested by the Rachakonda police, for collecting money from pregnant women on the pretext of registering them for KCR kits. Since March 2020, the accused Kommu Satish has cheated 138 women. 

According to the police, Satish was responsible for updating the data of beneficiaries eligible for KCR Kits, distributed by the Telangana government for pregnant women, at government hospitals. As per the procedure, a pregnant woman has to first register with an Anganwadi centre to avail the benefits. Women who were not aware of this would approach Satish for help.

Satish tied up with a computer centre which directed these women to him. He asked beneficiaries to pay Rs 1,000 for registration. One such woman’s parents who did not receive the benefits, approached the Medical and Health authorities. An inquiry was initiated and Satish’s role was uncovered. 

