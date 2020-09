By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar police seized three lorries transporting cattle from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad. The Kagaznagar rural police were conducting regular vehicle checks when they found 103 cattle crammed in three lorries being transported illegally to Hyderabad.

Kagaznagar (Rural) sub-inspector Rammohan said case would be filed against the three lorry drivers. Though the cattle were shifted to a gausala, four of them died by the time they reached.