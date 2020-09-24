STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nekkonda horror: Home guard was strangled, burnt by wife, paramour

The cops also informed the media that the accused persons — Daravath Jyothi and her boyfriend Jilla Sambaraju — burnt his body later and then mixed the ashes in a river on the outskirts of the mandal.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Solving the murder mystery of a home guard, the Nekkonda police said on Wednesday that the man was strangled to death by his wife and her boyfriend, after he found out about their relationship.

The victim worked in the traffic-wing of the Warangal commissionerate.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Nekkonda police inspector P Thirumal said: “Jyothi, 35, and Sambaraju, 28, have been in an affair for the past couple of years. However, Dushyant Singh came to know about this only recently. Upon learning about their relationship, the home guard started questioning Jyothi, which ultimately led to a fight between the two. Jyothi had already informed Sambaraju about their daily fights, irked by which, they plotted a plan to kill Dushyant. On September 14, when Dushyant Singh was asleep in an inebriated condition, Jyothi called Sambaraju and told him to come over.

"Once Sambaraju reached, they both strangled Dushyant to death using a rope. Later, they packed his body in a bag, which Sambaraju took out in a trolley auto. Later, Sambaraju, with the help of his father Yakaiah and brother Suresh, burnt Dushyant’s body and then mixed the ashes in a river on the outskirts of Nekkonda mandal.”

Thirumal said that the investigation of the case started after Dushyant Singh’s brother Veeranna filed a missing complaint on September 20.

Meanwhile, he also stated that Yakaiah and Suresh are at large and added that a special team has been deployed to track them.

