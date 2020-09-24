Non-agri land owners to get maroon pattadar passbooks in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that all those who have non-agricultural property would be issued maroon-coloured pattadar passbooks.

The measure will help in elimination of land disputes in future, besides providing total security to the properties held by middle class and poorer sections of society under the new Revenue Act that has been brought forth recently.

The Chief Minister, during a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan on the implementation of new Revenue Act and on making entries of non-agriculture property in Dharani portal, appealed to the people to have the details of their houses, plots, flats, farm houses in villages, municipalities and corporations entered in the Dharani portal without paying any fee.

He made it clear that, going forward, even if an inch of land has to be transferred from one person to another and registered, it has to be done only through Dharani portal.

He cautioned the people that if they do not have the details of their properties uploaded on Dharani portal, they may face difficulty in future in transferring them to their children.

He said that the lands on which the poor had built houses would be regularised without any further delay. This would provide security for their land besides helping them raise loans from the banks.

The regularisation of these parcels of lands has nothing to do with the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), he clarified.

Rao also said that as far as houses and other properties in villages and municipalities are concerned, they would get Non- Agriculture Land Assessment (NALA) done free of cost. He made an appeal to the people to cooperate with people’s representatives, including sarpanches, MPTCs, mayors and municipal chairpersons when the lands are moved out of agriculture category. He asked the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments to take responsibility of uploading the details of the properties into the portal.

“Details of all houses have to be uploaded and taxes have to be collected properly. Agriculture and non-agriculture property registration will resume only after Dharani portal is in place, even it meant delay,” he said. Henceforth, the Chief Minister said, all orders and circulars will be issued both in English and Telugu.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to attend to the work immediately as it would help the people access information without difficulty.