Two women among three Maoists killed in Cherla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Telangana, three Maoists including two women were killed during an exchange of fire with police forces in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Police recovered an 8 mm rifle, material used for blasting and other incriminating material and a kit bag from the spot located at Chennapuram forest area in Cherla.

The forces are continuing combing operations, Superintendent of Police, Kothagudem, Sunil Dutt said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. On September 3, one Maoist who was the guard of senior Maoist leader Haribhushan, was shot dead in an encounter at Gundala in the district. In Kumrambheem Asifabad district, police gunned down two Maoists in an “encounter” with them in Kadamba forest area recently.

Police seize a gun, kit bags and other material after exchange of fire

with Maoists on Wednesday

On Wednesday, several Maoist cadres escaped during an exchange of fire and fled into the reserve forest area at Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Police had recovered a SBBL weapon, kit bags, a solar plate and other incriminating material from the spot. As forces were combing the surrounding areas, several other Maoist cadre came into a face-off with the police at Chennapuram at around 7 pm. When asked to surrender, the Maoists opened fire at the police forces, forcing the latter to open fire in defence, resulting in the death of three Maoists.

Before the “encounter” in Asifabad district, movement of Maoist cadres in the bordering forest areas of Chhattisgarh were captured by security drone cameras. With receipt of intel that the ultras could venture into Telangana, combing operations have been intensified in the bordering forest areas, particularly in Cherla area.