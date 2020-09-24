STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unable to manage finances, single mother sells infant daughter to another woman for Rs 60,000

The woman, who bought the child from the young mother, got to know about the delivery and approached her with an offer.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir police are on the lookout for a single mother in her mid-20s who sold her newborn girl for Rs 60,000 to another woman who is also single. While the woman gave birth at the Bhongir government hospital 13 days ago, the case was registered on Tuesday.

The woman, who bought the child from the young mother, got to know about the delivery and approached her with an offer.

The single mother was not in a position to take care of her baby girl due to health and financial issues. The two women are said to have struck a deal in the presence of mediators.

The woman who “bought” the baby hails from Ghatkesar, police said. As the child was given off in adoption illegally, police have registered a case against both women.

The District Child Protection Unit got a tip-off about the deal and lodged a complaint, following which a case has been registered.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana illegal adoption
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp