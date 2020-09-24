Unable to manage finances, single mother sells infant daughter to another woman for Rs 60,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir police are on the lookout for a single mother in her mid-20s who sold her newborn girl for Rs 60,000 to another woman who is also single. While the woman gave birth at the Bhongir government hospital 13 days ago, the case was registered on Tuesday.

The woman, who bought the child from the young mother, got to know about the delivery and approached her with an offer.

The single mother was not in a position to take care of her baby girl due to health and financial issues. The two women are said to have struck a deal in the presence of mediators.

The woman who “bought” the baby hails from Ghatkesar, police said. As the child was given off in adoption illegally, police have registered a case against both women.

The District Child Protection Unit got a tip-off about the deal and lodged a complaint, following which a case has been registered.