Unable to reach hospital, pregnant tribal woman from Telangana finds help from locals

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A pregnant tribal woman who could not reach a hospital as she was unable to cross a river was helped across it by local villagers on Wednesday, and eventually managed to reach the hospital.

Rathod Raojee, a resident of Kishannaik thanda, said P Rekha, a native of the same village, developed labour pains. She, along with her family members, were unable to cross a nearby river due to the large quantity of water flowing in it.

After waiting for about two hours, the water level reduced a bit and some locals helped them cross the river by. Rekha was then taken to Jainoor hospital in Asifabad district in an auto-rickshaw.

The village is five km away from the main road, and due to lack of road connectivity, an ambulance could not reach the village.

She said, for the past one week, the amount of water flowing in the river has been more than usual, due to which transportation to the villages of Kishannaik thanda, Chintakara, Thatiguda and Loddiguda has been cut off.

Ganapathi, a villager, said they face such problems every year during the rainy season. He said the government should take steps to lay the road and construct a bridge across the river. A few other villages in Adilabad district had also faced such problems recently.

Similar incident

Recently, in Gubbidi village, a person suffering from stomach pain was unable to travel to a hospital as he could not cross a river, resulting in his death.