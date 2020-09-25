STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oustee tries to kill self near revenue office in Telangana

The man, identified as S Janakiram, a resident of Mamidyala village, attempted suicide.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Unable to bear financial burden, a Kondapochamma oustee attempted to kill himself in front of the Gajwel Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Thursday.

However, the government staffers, who noticed this, snatched away the kerosene bottle and foiled his attempt.

It was the RDO staffers who informed the cops, who rushed to the area, and shifted the farmer to the police station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
