Oustee tries to kill self near revenue office in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Unable to bear financial burden, a Kondapochamma oustee attempted to kill himself in front of the Gajwel Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Thursday.

The man, identified as S Janakiram, a resident of Mamidyala village, attempted suicide.

However, the government staffers, who noticed this, snatched away the kerosene bottle and foiled his attempt.

It was the RDO staffers who informed the cops, who rushed to the area, and shifted the farmer to the police station.

