TSRTC buses to resume services in Hyderabad from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in Hyderabad that were off roads for last six months, along with inter-state services to Karnataka and Maharashtra, will resume services from Friday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced on Thursday that 25 per cent of the total 2,800 buses at 29 depots in Greater Hyderabad limits will resume operations. The Minister directed authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure that the buses comply with Covid norms. The officials had already resumed suburban and mofussil buses to Hyderabad outskirts from Wednesday.