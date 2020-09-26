Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge terms Farm Bills as ‘End of MSP’ regime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the ordinances on Farmers’ Bills as the “end of Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime”, senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the Congress will continue its fight against the “anti-farmer” Bills. As part of the Congress’ nationwide campaign against the three Farm Bills, which were passed by Parliament, Kharge held a press conference along with senior Congress leaders of the State.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a press

meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

Taking serious objection to the way the Bills were passed, Kharge said that his party would continue to fight against the Bills in the interest of small and marginal farmers of the country. Kharge said, “In all three ordinances, the government excluded any dispute resolution between farmers and traders making farmers vulnerable in the case of contract farming. They can’t go directly to court. Democracy has been dismantled by the Modi government.”

Stating that farmers would be at the mercy of rich corporates, he said, “Even when the price is high, he (farmer) has to sell whatever his produce as per the agreement made earlier. This is also a handicap for farmers.” Criticising the Centre for “violating” the State government’s rights, he said, “Agriculture and marketing is a State subject. When every State was losing its revenues, employment and autonomy, the Central government didn’t help out State governments. Instead, they suddenly brought in these ordinances.”