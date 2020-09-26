STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice league: Congress MP Komatireddy challenges LRS in Telangana High Court

After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the government for filing counter affidavit and posted the matter to October 9 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Komatireddy challenges LRS in Telangana High Court​, say govt penalising public

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit in two weeks in the PIL seeking to declare the Rules 10 and 13 of Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020, issued vide G.O 131 dated August 31, 2020, as illegal.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with a plea to direct the Telangana government to forthwith withdraw the said Rules, 2020 since it was penalising the common people and to take immediate steps to curtail/restrict/restrain the illegal and unapproved layouts in the State.

Petitioner’s counsel P Pandu Ranga Reddy urged the court to direct the government to regularise the plots without imposing any penalties since the government was responsible for development of illegal layouts by the developers. 

The government should ensure planned development by rectifying the lapses, if any, in implementation of its policies, but not by penalising the people/bonafide purchasers, he added. After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the government for filing counter affidavit and posted the matter to October 9 for further hearing.

It may be recalled, the High Court while refusing to pass any interim order without knowing the stand of Telangana government on the Layout Regularisation Scheme issue, has recently issued notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit in two weeks in the PIL filed by Forum for Good Governance challenging the constitutional validity of G.O. 131 for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts under LRS in both rural and urban areas.

HC to hear Bad Boy case on Monday

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Netflix Entertainment Service India, on Friday told the Telangana High Court that the new web series - Bad Boy Billionaires documentary pertaining to B Ramalinga Raju of erstwhile Satyam computers company, was prepared based on the documents, court records, and the material available in public domain. During the course of hearing, the bench said that it has seen the documentary. It asked the counsels to inform about the cases pending before the lower courts regarding Ramalinga Rajju and its status. The bench posted the case to Monday for further hearing.

