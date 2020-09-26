Telangana rains to continue for next 4 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Widespread rains were recorded in several parts of Telangana on Friday. While many areas received light to moderate rainfall, including parts of Greater Hyderabad, a few received heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains at isolated places across the State on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall will continue for the next four days. The IMD also said that conditions are likely to become conducive for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas around September 28.