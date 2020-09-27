Dasara launch for much-awaited Dharani portal, Telangana officials to be trained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the much-awaited Dharani portal on Dasara, after which property registrations will resume the same day.

As Dasara is considered an auspicious day for starting anything new, Rao has decided to make the portal available to the people on the festival, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated on Saturday.

He has instructed the officials concerned to complete all tasks related to the portal by then, apart from readying its software, hardware and bandwidth.

Rao also announced that tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and sub-registrars would be trained to use the new registration procedure, complete mutations promptly and update all details on the portal.

He said the officials would be given a demonstration of the website so that they get a hands-on experience of managing the online facility.

The Chief Minister, further, instructed the officials to appoint a computer operator in every mandal and at every sub-registrar’s office.

He said registration rates would be fixed as per survey numbers and property registrations would be done as per fixed rates across Telangana.

He said document writers of sub-registrars’ offices would be trained and given a licence.

Rao asked the officials to upload data of all properties on the portal before the launch. Prior to this, no registration or revenue-related activities would be allowed, the Chief Minister said.

