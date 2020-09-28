Congress decides not to support TJS President M Kodandaram in Graduate MLC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC has decided not to support TJS President Professor Kodandaram in the upcoming graduate MLC elections.

Disagreements were expressed from several senior party leaders over the support for Kodandaram, who is vying for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC position.

Party leaders have urged AICC in-charge for TS Manickam Tagore and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to give the ticket only to leaders who are loyal to Congress.

Finally, after receiving a wide range of consultations from leaders, Congress decided to fight the poll alone. Discussions on this were held in a series of meetings between Tagore and Uttam on Sunday.