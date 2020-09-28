STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress huddles to strategise for Dubbaka byelections

Tagore accused the TRS of misusing power, burdening the people with its financial mismanagement, buying systems and hurting the Opposition by killing democracy. 

Published: 28th September 2020 07:33 AM

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore has said the Congress will leave no stone unturned to win the Dubbaka bypolls, and urged the party cadre to campaign in a strategic manner.

Participating in a series of meetings along with TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Tagore reviewed the party’s strategy for the Dubbaka bypolls, graduate MLC elections, and municipal elections to GHMC, Warangal and Khammam.

 “A senior leader will be made in-charge of every two villages and an important leader of every seven mandals in the Dubbaka constituency. They will keep track of all developments,” Tagore said.

He said Congress will campaign in all the 146 villages of the constituency and asked the party cadre to promptly enrol voters for the graduate MLC elections.

He also asked them to work hard to ensure the victory of Congress candidates. Tagore accused the TRS of misusing power, burdening the people with its financial mismanagement, buying systems and hurting the Opposition by killing democracy. 

Uttam, on the other hand, said a Congress delegation comprising Tagore and him, along with the party’s MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, will meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday to submit a representation against the Centre’s Farm Bills. The party will kick start a month-long signature campaign from Gandhi Jayanti to Indira Gandhi Jayanti.

