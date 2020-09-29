Apex Council meeting on Krishna, Godavari river water sharing on October 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of the Apex Council, to resolve the issues relating to sharing of Krishna and Godavari river waters between the two sibling States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will be held on October 6. The Jal Shakti Ministry intimated the new schedule to both the states on Monday.

After the Andhra Pradesh government took up the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and enhancement of the carrying capacity of Pothireddypadu, which Telangana had opposed, the Jal Shakti Ministry initially decided to convene the Apex Council meeting on August 5.

However, the meeting was postponed to August 25 on the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But it was postponed again after Apex Council chairman and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for Covid-19.