Former ASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy arrested for realtor’s suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested former Assistant Sub-Inspector Bobbala Mohan Reddy alias ASI Mohan Reddy at Nacharam, in connection with the suicide of a businessman on August 28 at Nacharam. The victim, Nagamalla Venkata Narsaiah, who died in a lodge, left a suicide note stating that Mohan Reddy and four others were responsible for his death. Two others have already been arrested, while two more are absconding. Mohan Reddy who belongs to the Karimnagar police commissionerate, has around 12 cases registered against him by the local police, CID and ACB. He has been acquitted in four cases, while eight more are pending.

Narsaiah initially worked in a cotton trading agency. He ventured into real estate along with his partners, by borrowing money from them. As he incurred losses, his partners pressurised him to return the money. To avoid them, he moved an Insolvency Petition in court. However, they threatened to collect their money by disposing of his properties.

Taking advantage of this situation, Narsaiah’s neighbour ASI Mohan Reddy, convinced the victim to register his properties on his name for the time being. Once the issue was resolved, he could take back the properties. However, he converted all of Narsaiah’s properties to his wife’s name. This was what led to the victim’s suicide, the police said.

