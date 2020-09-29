STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former ASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy arrested for realtor’s suicide in Telangana

The victim, Nagamalla Venkata Narsaiah, who died in a lodge, left a suicide note stating that Mohan Reddy and four others were responsible for his death.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested former Assistant Sub-Inspector Bobbala Mohan Reddy alias ASI Mohan Reddy at Nacharam, in connection with the suicide of a businessman on August 28 at Nacharam. The victim, Nagamalla Venkata Narsaiah, who died in a lodge, left a suicide note stating that Mohan Reddy and four others were responsible for his death. Two others have already been arrested, while two more are absconding. Mohan Reddy who belongs to the Karimnagar police commissionerate, has around 12 cases registered against him by the local police, CID and ACB. He has been acquitted in four cases, while eight more are pending.

Narsaiah initially worked in a cotton trading agency. He ventured into real estate along with his partners, by borrowing money from them. As he incurred losses, his partners pressurised him to return the money. To avoid them, he moved an Insolvency Petition in court. However, they threatened to collect their money by disposing of his properties. 

Taking advantage of this situation, Narsaiah’s neighbour ASI Mohan Reddy, convinced the victim to register his properties on his name for the time being. Once the issue was resolved, he could take back the properties. However, he converted all of Narsaiah’s properties to his wife’s name. This was what led to the victim’s suicide, the police said.
 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bobbala Mohan Reddy Telangana
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp