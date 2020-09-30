STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2,072 more contract Covid-19 in Telangana, nine die

Telangana recorded 2,072 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the highly contagious disease on Monday, taking the tally to 1,89,283 and toll to 1,116. 

Published: 30th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collecting Samples of Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,072 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the highly contagious disease on Monday, taking the tally to 1,89,283 and toll to 1,116. 

A total of 54,308 tests were conducted, of which reports for 790 were still awaited as on Tuesday morning. The number of active cases in the State stands at 29,477, of which 23,934 are in home quarantine. Also, 2,259 more people have recovered from Covid-19, taking the total count to 1,58,690. 

Of the 2,072 new cases reported, 283 were from the Greater Hyderabad area. Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Rangareddy- 161, Medchal- 160, Nalgonda- 139, Karimnagar- 109 and Warangal Urban- 85.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 COVID 19 Telangana
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp