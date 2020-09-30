2,072 more contract Covid-19 in Telangana, nine die

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,072 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the highly contagious disease on Monday, taking the tally to 1,89,283 and toll to 1,116.

A total of 54,308 tests were conducted, of which reports for 790 were still awaited as on Tuesday morning. The number of active cases in the State stands at 29,477, of which 23,934 are in home quarantine. Also, 2,259 more people have recovered from Covid-19, taking the total count to 1,58,690.

Of the 2,072 new cases reported, 283 were from the Greater Hyderabad area. Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Rangareddy- 161, Medchal- 160, Nalgonda- 139, Karimnagar- 109 and Warangal Urban- 85.