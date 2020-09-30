ACB takes Nagesh kin into custody

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The ACB is inching closer to apprehending all the culprits involved in the Medak corruption case, wherein former Additional Collector G Nagesh was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore in return for a land registration NOC. On gathering details of the Additional Collector’s benamis, the sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at Toopran and Masaipet.

On Tuesday, they took realtor Prabhakar Gupta into custody. He had allegedly mediated the purchase of seven acres of inam land at Pulimamidi under the names of Nagesh’s relatives. They also took Nagesh’s kin Shivraj into custody for helping him transfer two acres of inam land under the names his mother-inlaw and father-in-law at Masaipet. The ACB conducted raids at Prabhakar and Shivraj’s houses and seized incriminating documents from them.