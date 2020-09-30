Did Babri Masjid get demolished magically, asks Owaisi, terms acquittal a 'black day'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "Did the mosque get demolished magically?" AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked while slamming the Central Bureau of Investigation court for the acquittal of key politicians in the Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case. He termed it a black day in the history of the judiciary and urged the CBI to appeal against it.

Speaking to mediapersons, a livid Owaisi made reference to the Supreme Court judgement in the Babri Masjid civil dispute case, wherein the court had said the demolition of the mosque was 'an egregious violation of the rule of law'. "If the SC is saying that, then did the mosque get demolished magically? On December 28 and 29, did someone magically install the idols?" he asked sarcastically.

Owaisi did not mince his words while laying into LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and others who were acquitted by the CBI court in the case. Owaisi claimed that the accused achieved political success because of the demolition. He said, "If they acheived success in politics it is because of the demolition. You demolished our mosque and this is why you became ministers, governors and so on."

While urging the CBI to appeal in the matter, Owaisi said that this judgement will send a detrimental message in the case of Kashi and Mathura where a similar controversy is brewing due to presence of mosques in the area. "Through this judgement you have given the message that 'you can do what you want when it comes to Kashi or Mathura, I will give you a clean chit'," he said while adding that if the CBI does not appeal the judgement, he will request AIMPLB to do the same.

Owaisi further said that Wednesday's judgement was an injustice for Muslims and added, "I felt helpless when the mosque was demolished. I took it as a humiliation. Today, I am feeling that same humiliation and helplessness that I felt during 1992," he added.