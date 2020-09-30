Telangana BJP chief Bandi senses strong anti-TRS wave in Dubbaka constituency

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two important leaders, DK Aruna and K Laxman, from Telangana were elevated to the national level recently, a confident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to win the Dubbaka Assembly byelection.

The BJP has already started its poll campaign 15 days ago and appointed booth-level in-charges.

Speaking to Express on Tuesday, the party’s State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the situation in Dubbaka is favourable for the BJP. “There is an anti-TRS wave in Dubbaka. This is because the party always gives assurances just before elections and forgets about it afterwards. It wins every election with money power. This time too, they are trying to use money as a political lever,” Bandi alleged.

He pointed out that the Dubbaka Assembly segment has not been developed on the lines of Gajwel and Siddipet, which are represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, respectively.

“The TRS has failed to implement its assurance of the 2BHK housing scheme. The roads in Dubbaka are not good, there is no development and the agricultural sector has taken a backseat in the segment,” he said.

The BJP will focus on the failures of TRS. “The people are also rethinking now. They are looking towards the BJP,” he said, adding that the Congress is nowhere in the picture in the poll battle. Bandi indicated that the fight is between the TRS and BJP, while the Congress had no cadre in Dubbaka, he said.

“We have appointed former MP AP Jithender Reddy as the in-charge for Dubbaka. Around 10 senior leaders have been deputed to the segment. We are taking the by-election very seriously and have appointed in-charges for all booths. The BJP had launched its campaign 15 days ago and all the leaders and in-charges are on the field. Victory is ours this time,” Bandi said.