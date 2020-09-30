STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi senses strong anti-TRS wave in Dubbaka constituency

The BJP has already started its poll campaign 15 days ago and appointed booth-level in-charges.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during Express chat at TNIE office in Hyderabad. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two important leaders, DK Aruna and K Laxman, from Telangana were elevated to the national level recently, a confident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to win the Dubbaka Assembly byelection. 

The BJP has already started its poll campaign 15 days ago and appointed booth-level in-charges.

Speaking to Express on Tuesday, the party’s State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the situation in Dubbaka is favourable for the BJP. “There is an anti-TRS wave in Dubbaka. This is because the party always gives assurances just before elections and forgets about it afterwards. It wins every election with money power. This time too, they are trying to use money as a political lever,” Bandi alleged. 

He pointed out that the Dubbaka Assembly segment has not been developed on the lines of Gajwel and Siddipet, which are represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, respectively.

“The TRS has failed to implement its assurance of the 2BHK housing scheme. The roads in Dubbaka are not good, there is no development and the agricultural sector has taken a backseat in the segment,” he said.

The BJP will focus on the failures of TRS. “The people are also rethinking now. They are looking towards the BJP,” he said, adding that the Congress is nowhere in the picture in the poll battle. Bandi indicated that the fight is between the TRS and BJP, while the Congress had no cadre in Dubbaka, he said.

“We have appointed former MP AP Jithender Reddy as the in-charge for Dubbaka. Around 10 senior leaders have been deputed to the segment. We are taking the by-election very seriously and have appointed in-charges for all booths. The BJP had launched its campaign 15 days ago and all the leaders and in-charges are on the field. Victory is ours this time,” Bandi said.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp